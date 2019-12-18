This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Gotta go': Irish electronic band Le Galaxie announce split

The band formed in 2008 and released three studio albums.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 8:40 AM
27 minutes ago 2,532 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4938926

IRISH BAND LE Galaxie have announced their split after over a decade performing together. 

The electronic band formed in 2008 and released three studio albums; Laserdisc Nights II, Le Club and 2018′s Pleasure.

The band announced their break-up on Twitter last night saying that “it’s time to say goodbye”. 

“Hello friends, it’s time to say goodbye,” they said. 

“We’ve completed LE GALAXIE. It’s been a true pleasure to spend the last decade with you all. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Lots of love. Gotta go, x.”

The band – which released singles ‘The Nightcaller and ‘Le Club’ – regularly toured Ireland and the festival circuit.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie