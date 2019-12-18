'Gotta go': Irish electronic band Le Galaxie announce split

IRISH BAND LE Galaxie have announced their split after over a decade performing together.
The electronic band formed in 2008 and released three studio albums; Laserdisc Nights II, Le Club and 2018′s Pleasure.
The band announced their break-up on Twitter last night saying that “it’s time to say goodbye”.
“Hello friends, it’s time to say goodbye,” they said.
“We’ve completed LE GALAXIE. It’s been a true pleasure to spend the last decade with you all. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Lots of love. Gotta go, x.”
The band – which released singles ‘The Nightcaller and ‘Le Club’ – regularly toured Ireland and the festival circuit.
