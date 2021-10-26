Government and industry reps meet to iron out 'anomalies' facing late-night venues

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND hospitality industry stakeholders will meet this morning to finalise plans for how nightclubs and venues will operate over the coming months.

It comes after Green Party Minister Pippa Hackett insisted on Sunday that the Government’s handling of new ticketing rules for live music and late-night hospitality in Ireland is not shambolic.

All nightclub events must be ticketed from this week, according to Government guidelines published on Friday evening, just before clubs reopened for the first time in more than 600 days.

The guidelines said that, alongside a Covid-19 certificate and photographic ID, anyone attending a nightclub will need to have bought a ticket in advance.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) described the ticketing system as “a bombshell”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, LVA CEO Donall O’Keeffe said his organisation understood “this was not going to happen”.

O’Keeffe said: “We have a lot of anomalies here.

“The situation is very fluid, the position on Saturday was very different to Friday.”

Ahead of a meeting with Government this morning, O’Keeffe said the ticketing system will impact live music in pubs and musicians. “A lot of musicians who were hoping to get gigs in the run-in to Christmas are not going to get it because traditional pubs won’t be operating a ticketing system.”

He said it was unacceptable that after more than 600 days of closure “we still don’t know what guidelines we’re supposed to be operating within.”

‘A shambles’

Hackett, meanwhile, was asked on Sunday if the timing of the announcement has been a shambles.

“No, it isn’t,” she said. “Less than a week ago we were going to reopen without any restrictions and we had to make some decisions based on the direction of travel of the Covid numbers and we have made those decisions this week.

“There are anomalies, there are things to be ironed out and we are continuing to do that, but we have seen the sector itself has been closed for over 600 days. We are trying now to move to a situation where we can live with Covid.

“The measures that have been brought in in relation to ticketing… I think people have been socialising anyway, we have seen hordes of people on the streets.”

She added: “The elements in relation to ticketing, I know there has been some dissatisfaction with that, but there was dissatisfaction when we introduced Covid certs and they have worked really well.

“Ticketing will iron itself out. I think it is important that we do have that contact tracing information that we wouldn’t have had otherwise if people are socialising on the streets on their own.”

But Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said that the Government’s handling of the situation “was and is an absolute shambles”.

“Nightclubs were opening when Government outlined the new guidelines and we still haven’t seen the actual regulations in terms of what the legal underpinning of all of this was,” he said.

“It goes back to a scenario we have seen several times throughout this pandemic where our Government failed to engage with affected sectors, failed to plan adequately in terms of putting in place contingency measures for scenarios we have seen.

“The Government is refusing to share the type of information that is required in relation to the public health advice that is underpinning this.”

Vaccine numbers

Today’s meeting to finalise guidelines for the hospitality industry comes after the HSE said yesterday that people registering for a Covid-19 vaccine has increased from 800-1,000 per day to more than 2,000 a day.

Head of the vaccination programme Damien McCallion said an information campaign will run over the next 10 days to encourage people to take up a vaccine.

McCallion said that over 60% of the people being treated in ICU are unvaccinated.

“We’re encouraging [people] to go forward and talk to their healthcare professional – be it in hospital or to their GP – who can perhaps talk them through and explain the benefits and risks of the vaccine.

“Those people are at very high risk of ending up in intensive care, and as [Paul Reid, HSE CEO] said yesterday, we have seen people even die as a result of receiving the Covid disease in recent times.”

McCallion said the HSE is focusing on those who have received a first dose but not a second. He said this group will receive an individual phone call.

“I think the key thing we would say to people is go to trusted sources of information.

Public health officials yesterday confirmed 1,845 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am Monday morning, there were 497 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 99 are in ICU.

With reporting by Press Association