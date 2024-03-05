Government approves funding for measles catch-up vaccine programme

THE GOVERNMENT HAS agreed funding for an MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) catch-up vaccination programme, the Department of Health has announced.

This catch-up programme, which is estimated to cost €4.6 million, has been approved because of the public health threat from measles. The HSE will now begin to outline the programme details.

There continues to be an increase in measles cases in the UK and across Europe. However, to date just one case of measles has been confirmed in Ireland this year – this was the first measles death in over 20 years.

Some 310,000 people will be eligible for the catch-up vaccine, which will be administered by GPs and HSE vaccination teams.

Under the new programme, which will run for 12-13 weeks, children and young adults not already vaccinated will be prioritised for vaccination.

The next priority group would be healthcare workers, followed by underserved groups such as homeless people, refugees and international protection applicants.

Since November, a catch-up programme for children aged between 14 months and 10 years has been in place, while the second MMR vaccine was brought forward to the first term of the school year to boost the protection of children.

Confirming the news today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly encouraged all those eligible for the MMR vaccine to avail of it “during a time when measles cases are on the rise internationally and the risk of transmission of measles in Ireland is high” due to lower MMR uptake.

“It is very important that we protect ourselves and those around us from the risks posed by this highly contagious viral disease,” he said.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

It typically starts with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person gets infected. The person will get a rash a few days later.

The illness usually lasts for seven to 10 days.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth said: “The only protection against measles is vaccination and MMR vaccine uptake in Ireland is currently too low to prevent measles from spreading.

“Vaccination protects all of us, and particularly those who are vulnerable. With the recent rise in measles cases in the UK and Europe, I am urging all eligible persons who have not been vaccinated to avail of this opportunity to protect ourselves and those around us.”

MMR uptake in Ireland is currently less than the 95% target set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO has warned about the increased risk of measles infections in children because of suboptimal MMR vaccination uptake rates following reductions in immunisation coverage.

Those born in Ireland before 1978 are likely to have immunity to measles.

