The security and sustainability of Ireland's energy is set to be reviewed

By 2030, Ireland's electricity supply should mainly be relying on wind and solar energy.

By 2030, Ireland's electricity supply should mainly be relying on wind and solar energy.

A MAJOR REVIEW into the security and sustainability of Ireland’s energy supply has been approved by the government, the Minister for Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton has confirmed.

The review will look at the best actions needed for Ireland to begin generating 70% of its electricity from renewable sources, the minister’s goal. It will also seek methods to ensure Ireland’s electricity system is backed up in a secure, safe and sustainable way.

“Decarbonising our energy supply is crucial. It will make a really significant impact on our emissions, especially as we electrify our car fleet and public transport systems,” Bruton said in a statement.

“This review will ensure we are prepared to make the radical change that is needed.”

How and from where gas is sourced and its role in the transition will also be assessed.

The Shannon Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal that has been proposed in Kerry has run the government into controversy lately. Many critics, including pop singer Cher and actor Mark Ruffalo, have called on the government to drop its support for this project.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Shannon terminal “could be part of the answer” to Ireland’s energy security in the future.

Other considerations

The role other technologies (battery storage, pumped storage and the possibilities for hydrogen/carbon capture and storage) could have in the transition period towards more renewable energy will be considered in the review

The review will also look at renewable energy forms beyond 2030 in the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in 2050.

Related Read What is the Shannon LNG terminal and why have Cher and Mark Ruffalo called on Leo Varadkar not to back it?

The government previously announced it would be phasing out the exploration for oil off Irish coastal waters.

The government Climate Action Plan published earlier this year outlined 180 actions that should help the country reach 2030 climate commitments such as phasing out peat and coal.

The minister said Ireland’s electricity supply will be primarily dependent on wind and solar energy by 2030. The remaining energy will likely be generated from natural gas, Bruton said.