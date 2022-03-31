#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Advertisement

Plan for 'major shift’ on remote working for civil servants launched by government

Most civil servants will now be able to work remotely at least some of the time.

By Press Association Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 7,123 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5726511
Image: PA
Image: PA

TENS OF THOUSANDS of Irish civil servants will now be able to work remotely at least some of the time.

The government has hailed the move as a “major shift” in working arrangements for around 40,000 civil servants, which will see officials able to work from home at least 20% of the time.

It also partly formalises many of the remote-working reforms brought in during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launching the policy today, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the plan “marks the formal beginning of a new way of working in the civil service”.

The plan envisages blended working arrangements in place before the summer, with civil servants offered the chance to work both from home and from the office.

However, civil servants will have to work from somewhere in Ireland.

McGrath said that he anticipated some civil servants working from home more than 20% of the time in the future, but ruled out a 100% shift to remote working.

“As a general rule of thumb, we don’t envisage that anyone will be working 100% from home.

“Because it is important there would be collaboration in the place of work.

“We all know that younger and new members of staff in particular to really get the benefits of collaboration,” he said.

McGrath confirmed that there is no additional money for civil servants as part of the plan who choose to work from home.

Instead, he said that the government had already introduced some tax relief for home-workers.

“There was a change in the Budget in relation to the taxation element of expenses involved in remote working and of course that is an issue the Government will keep under review in the context of future Budgets,” he said during a press conference at Government Buildings.

McGrath confirmed that not every civil servant will be able to work from home.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He also rejected any suggestion that remote workers could lose opportunities for promotion.

“It’s certainly not the case that somebody who is working remotely for part of the week is at any disadvantage whatsoever,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil minister also indicated that the government hoped that generous remote working policies might attract more talent to the Irish civil service.

“This is a space that is evolving very rapidly,” he said.

“There is a really intense battle for talent under way at the moment in both the public sector and the private sector.

“As an employer, we are acutely conscious that one of the considerations for any potential recruit now is work-life balance and the ability to work remotely for part of the working week is a key attraction.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie