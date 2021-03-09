#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 9 March 2021
Advertisement

Government condemns 'irresponsible and reckless' wildfires in Wicklow and Laois

The blazes broke out on Saturday night with fire crews tackling the fires throughout the weekend.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 11:22 AM
19 minutes ago 2,252 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5375970

THE GOVERNMENT HAS condemned the illegal wildfires that took place over the weekend in Wicklow Mountains National Park and the Slieve Bloom Mountains in Co Laois.

The blazes broke out on Saturday night with fire crews tackling the fires throughout the weekend. 

In a statement this morning, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said: “Wildfires do not occur naturally in Ireland.

“The main cause of such conflagrations is thought to be the deliberate starting of fires without concern for the emergency services, the local wildlife, habitat, communities or even private property close by.”

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan said the fires destroyed important upland habitat and displaced and potentially killed local wildlife at a critical time of year for many species.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Both of these sites are Special Areas of Conservation and among the most precious places in Ireland for nature. Indeed, the Slieve Blooms SAC is home to a thriving population of hen harriers and other rare bird species, all nesting this time of year. Setting these fires is absolutely criminal and an all-too-frequent tragedy,” he said.

Noonan went on to describe the setting of these fires as “irresponsible and reckless” while O’Brien thanked the Fire Service, National Parks and Wildlife Service staff and the Civil Defence. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie