Departments warn of scams asking people for bank details

One person claiming to represent the Department of Agriculture has been phoning farmers asking for bank details.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 3:15 PM
Image: Shutterstock/mrmohock
Image: Shutterstock/mrmohock

THE DEPARTMENTS OF Agriculture and Social Protection have separately issued warnings about people using false pretences to gain access to bank details. 

One of these scams relates to an email claiming that a person is entitled to a Covid-19 payment and the other relates to phone calls claiming to be from the Department of Agriculture seeking bank details.

Both of these are false, each department confirmed today. 

The Department of Agriculture said it has become aware of phone calls to farmers from a person claiming to represent the department. 

The person is seeking bank details, saying they will offer refunds or seek due payments. 

“This department never seeks bank details or any other personal information by phone or by text message,” the Department of Agriculture said. 

“If you receive a telephone call purporting to be from this department and seeking this type of information, please do not share your information.”

Anyone who receives this call is advised to take note of the person’s name, hang up and call back the department on its official numbers listed online

Separately, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is aware of scam emails from support@mywelfare.com telling people they are entitled to a Covid-19 payment. 

The email, which is not from a department email address, tells people to click a link and visit a website. 

After clicking the link, the person is asked to provide bank account information and other personal details. 

The department has told people not to click on this link or reply to this email as it has “nothing to do” with the government department. 

“The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection wishes to make it absolutely clear that we never request bank account or other financial institution account details from our customers by phone or on social media,” it said.

“Neither do we clarify or check this information over the phone.”

The department uses a support email address to communicate with customers, but does not request financial details through this address. 

