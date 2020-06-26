This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 26 June, 2020
Counting underway: FF, FG and Greens members have say on forming government

All three parties who balloted their members on the programme for government will be counted today.

By Christina Finn Friday 26 Jun 2020, 12:57 PM
13 minutes ago 763 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5133893
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN
Will we have a new government by the end of the day? Only time will tell.
Will we have a new government by the end of the day? Only time will tell.
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

BY THE END of today, we’ll know if we’re going to get a new government.

The votes from all three parties who balloted their members on the programme for government will be counted today.

The count results from the Green Party, Fianna Fáil, and Fine Gael are expected to be announced separately, but we should know by 6pm if the three parties have voted in favour of going into government.

All eyes will be on the Greens, the party that arguably had the hardest task this week, with party rules setting out that they need the approval of two-thirds of their membership.

Some Fianna Fáil sources are on edge today, questioning where the confidence in the Greens giving the thumbs up to the deal is coming from.

It also remains to be seen whether members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will give the green light to entering into a historic coalition together.

So, as big days go in Irish politics, this is pretty momentous.

What’s happening right now and can you get to see some of the action?

Yes, you can, actually. Fianna Fáil has up to 14,500 ballots to count – it‘s opening envelopes this morning and counting votes by constituency.

They are streaming the count live from the Doubletree Clayton Hotel in Dublin, so if you’re interested, you can tune in here:

Fine Gael has an electoral college which is weighted towards the parliamentary party, which means they only have 715 votes to count.

The parliamentary party make up 50% of the vote, followed by constituency delegates (25%), councillors (15%) and the party’s executive council (10%).

Their count at Fine Gael HQ in Dublin can also be watched online here from 1pm:

The Green Party had planned to stream the count, but it was decided that only a small number of party observers will be given access to the livestream.

When will we know the results? That all depends, really.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are aiming to have counts done and dusted by 6pm.

The Green Party, if it is a clear endorsement, should know after 2pm. But if it is not clear cut, the result might only be forthcoming after 6pm. If there are any issues, or if it is tight, it could go past 8pm.

Either way, we’ll have certainty by the end of the day.

If one of the three parties votes down the deal, then we enter into the unknown.

Stay with TheJournal.ie for all the latest over the next two days. Keep up with the latest by following @thejournal_ie, and Political Correspondent @christinafinn8.

