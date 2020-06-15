This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party agree on draft programme for government

The programme will now have to be voted on by the parties’ members.

By Christina Finn Monday 15 Jun 2020, 12:08 PM
Monday 15 Jun 2020, 12:08 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5118335
(L to R) Leo Varadkar, Eamon Ryan and Micheál Martin at a pre-election debate.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
(L to R) Leo Varadkar, Eamon Ryan and Micheál Martin at a pre-election debate.
FIANNA FÁIL, FINE Gael and the Green Party have agreed a draft programme for government.

The announcement comes after negotiations intensified over the past week. The three leaders have been meeting in recent days. 

The parties have been hammering out the details for the programme for government – or a ‘to-do list’ of policies that they would implement if in power together.

This document will then be put to each of the three parties’ membership to vote on, and if all three parties approve it, the next government will be formed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

The pension age, policy over carbon emissions, agriculture and housing were among the final sticking points that have now been resolved.

Under the deal, Micheál Martin will serve as Taoiseach until December 2022 when the role rotate back to Leo Varadkar. 

Speaking outside Government Buildings, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he was happy to have reached an agreement, and it would now be put out to the parliamentary party and party membership for a ballot on whether to ratify the party going into government. 

“There’s a challenging time ahead economically as a result of Covid-19,” he said. “I think the programme for government does represent a new departure in how we deal on key issues such as housing, education, health and above all the significant challenge of our generation which is climate change.”

He said there was “significant” measures within the programme aimed at tackling the effects of climate change. 

In the document, it said the new government will publish a series of “immediate actions” to support the recovery of the economy following Covid-19, dubbed the “July stimulus” using a new “Recovery Fund”. 

More to follow… 

 

