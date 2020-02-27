This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government to provide financial support to those affected by floods

The scheme will be provided by the Irish Red Cross on behalf of the government.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 9:35 PM
1 hour ago 4,395 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5025170
Extensive flooding along the River Shannon
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Extensive flooding along the River Shannon
Extensive flooding along the River Shannon
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT WILL provide financial and humanitarian support for property owners and small businesses which have been affected by recent flooding.

A new scheme will provide assistance for small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations unable to secure flood insurance and affected by the floods, which devastated parts of the Midlands and western counties this week.

The scheme will provide these groups and business with the costs of returning them to their pre-flood condition, including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant.

It will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred, and is anticipated that these initial payments will meet the needs of those affected.

In the event that a premises incurs damages above €5,000, further support of up to €15,000 will be provided over a longer-term period.

However, the scheme will not provide a contribution to loss of earnings or loss of business goodwill.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said the scheme would be put in place as quickly as possible to best assist those who have been affected.

She also announced that the Irish Red Cross would administer and make payments under the scheme on behalf of the department.

The Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection’s Humanitarian Assistance scheme has also been activated to support householders affected by flooding.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie