Government to provide financial support to those affected by floods

THE GOVERNMENT WILL provide financial and humanitarian support for property owners and small businesses which have been affected by recent flooding.

A new scheme will provide assistance for small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations unable to secure flood insurance and affected by the floods, which devastated parts of the Midlands and western counties this week.

The scheme will provide these groups and business with the costs of returning them to their pre-flood condition, including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant.

It will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred, and is anticipated that these initial payments will meet the needs of those affected.

In the event that a premises incurs damages above €5,000, further support of up to €15,000 will be provided over a longer-term period.

However, the scheme will not provide a contribution to loss of earnings or loss of business goodwill.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said the scheme would be put in place as quickly as possible to best assist those who have been affected.

She also announced that the Irish Red Cross would administer and make payments under the scheme on behalf of the department.

The Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection’s Humanitarian Assistance scheme has also been activated to support householders affected by flooding.