This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 6 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Free GP care for under 12s as government agrees new contract with doctors

The government is increasing funding for GPs in exchange for reforms and changes to the services they provide.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,832 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4580119
Simon Harris welcomed the news
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Simon Harris welcomed the news
Simon Harris welcomed the news
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS said it has reached an agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) on a revised GP contract which will see – among other measures – free GP care for children aged 12 and under.

Also included in the contract is a structured chronic disease management programme, ehealth measures, pharmacist-led medication reviews and reforms to maternity and paternity leave.

In return for GPs’ cooperation with the reforms, the government will increase its investment in general practice by 40% – or €210 million – over the next four years.

Health Minister Simon Harris said today the agreement is a “landmark for the health service”. 

Under the agreement, GPs will offer venesection for patients with haemochromatosis, meaning that 8,000 people will no longer have to attend hospitals for therapeutic phlebotomy.

The provision of free GP care for under 12s will be phased in over the next few years, beginning from next year. Previously, children under the age of six could access free GP care.

GPs will also formally cooperate with HSE multidisciplinary networks of health professionals delivering care in the community, with a special focus on those with complex needs.

The chronic disease management programme will cover patients with conditions such as diabetes, asthma, COPD and cardiovascular disease, and try to address issues for patients at an early stage. 

There are currently 1.56 million people in the country with a medical card, and over 500.000 with a GP visit card, meaning 42% of the population has access to GP care currently, the government said.

Total payments to GPs in 2017 under these schemes amounted to €525 million and this increased funding will help to implement reforms recommended in the landmark Sláintecare plan, according to Harris.

The health minister said: “I appreciate that GPs have been under pressure in recent years to maintain services in the face of increasing demand and stretched resources.

The funding stream that will flow in return for the changes we are announcing today will put general practice on a much more sustainable footing and help to make it an attractive and exciting career choice for doctors.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie