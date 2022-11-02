Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 2 November 2022
Advertisement

Government expects to hit housing targets as Cabinet to receive Housing for All update

The Government are also expected to sign off on their agenda for COP27 in Egypt.

42 minutes ago 792 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock

THE GOVERNMENT EXPECTS to hit its housing targets for 2022, it is understood.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien are set to provide an update on the Housing for All plan to Cabinet later today.

Alongside the Housing for All quarterly update, the Government is expected to sign off on plans for the COP27 climate conference in Egypt later this month.

Under the housing plan, there are to be over 24,600 new build homes constructed across Ireland by the end of the year.

It is understood that these targets will be met.

As of the end of September, there have been 20,807 new homes completed. This is slightly higher than the number of homes completed in 2021, where the Central Statistics Office (CSO) recorded 20,560 homes being built.

According to the CSO, there were 7,544 new homes completed in the third quarter of 2022.

In particular, the number of apartments built in Q3 are up significantly compared to the same period in 2021. In Q3 2022, there were 2,445 apartments built and in Q3 2021 there were only 965 apartments built.

It’s understood that both Martin and O’Brien will tell Cabinet Ministers that there have been over 21,000 new homes started between January and September.

There are currently 8,200 social homes under construction, it is understood. 

The CSO has also said that there was planning permission granted for 19,837 new homes in the first half of 2022.

It comes as the Taoiseach spoke in Mulhuddart in Dublin yesterday at the launch of over 60 new social homes.

He told reporters that next year’s housing targets will be more difficult to achieve, with over 29,000 homes needed to be constructed.

“That means we have to be constantly looking at ways to do things in a more timely way,” Martin said.

The Government are also expected to sign off on Ireland’s agenda at Cop27 in Egypt next week.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is expected to attend the event.

It comes a year on from his attendance at Cop26, which was disrupted with issues around Covid-19 testing.

It’s understood that the memo outlines the Government’s plans and priorities for the UN’s climate conference.

Cabinet is also set to sign off allowing Ryan authority to support international climate initiatives.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie