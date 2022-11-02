Government expects to hit housing targets as Cabinet to receive Housing for All update

THE GOVERNMENT EXPECTS to hit its housing targets for 2022, it is understood.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien are set to provide an update on the Housing for All plan to Cabinet later today.

Alongside the Housing for All quarterly update, the Government is expected to sign off on plans for the COP27 climate conference in Egypt later this month.

Under the housing plan, there are to be over 24,600 new build homes constructed across Ireland by the end of the year.

It is understood that these targets will be met.

As of the end of September, there have been 20,807 new homes completed. This is slightly higher than the number of homes completed in 2021, where the Central Statistics Office (CSO) recorded 20,560 homes being built.

According to the CSO, there were 7,544 new homes completed in the third quarter of 2022.

In particular, the number of apartments built in Q3 are up significantly compared to the same period in 2021. In Q3 2022, there were 2,445 apartments built and in Q3 2021 there were only 965 apartments built.

It’s understood that both Martin and O’Brien will tell Cabinet Ministers that there have been over 21,000 new homes started between January and September.

There are currently 8,200 social homes under construction, it is understood.

The CSO has also said that there was planning permission granted for 19,837 new homes in the first half of 2022.

It comes as the Taoiseach spoke in Mulhuddart in Dublin yesterday at the launch of over 60 new social homes.

He told reporters that next year’s housing targets will be more difficult to achieve, with over 29,000 homes needed to be constructed.

“That means we have to be constantly looking at ways to do things in a more timely way,” Martin said.

The Government are also expected to sign off on Ireland’s agenda at Cop27 in Egypt next week.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is expected to attend the event.

It comes a year on from his attendance at Cop26, which was disrupted with issues around Covid-19 testing.

It’s understood that the memo outlines the Government’s plans and priorities for the UN’s climate conference.

Cabinet is also set to sign off allowing Ryan authority to support international climate initiatives.