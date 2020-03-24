This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus unemployment payment to rise to €350 a week

The new payment is a rise of more than 50% of the benefit scheme announced last week.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 2:08 PM
43 minutes ago 35,988 Views 41 Comments
Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty announced details of the payment last week
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty announced details of the payment last week
Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty announced details of the payment last week
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT IS expected to announce that the new Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment will rise to €350.

The payment was introduced by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection as a support for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

It was initially set at a flat rate of €203 per week for six weeks, but has now been increased by more than 50%.

Workers who are retained with their companies will also be paid up to 70% of the benefit while their work circumstances are affected by the outbreak.

The government indicated last week that it would increase the payment after a number of industries were unexpectedly impacted and suffered losses.

The payments will be made to people who collect their payments at post offices and who are paid into a bank account.

More than 400,000 workers have already been affected by the pandemic, and the payment is available to employees and self-employed people who are unemployed or who have their hours of work reduced during the pandemic.

It includes people who have been put on part-time or casual work.

With reporting from Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

