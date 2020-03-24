Coronavirus unemployment payment to rise to €350 a week

THE GOVERNMENT IS expected to announce that the new Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment will rise to €350.
The payment was introduced by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection as a support for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.
It was initially set at a flat rate of €203 per week for six weeks, but has now been increased by more than 50%.
Workers who are retained with their companies will also be paid up to 70% of the benefit while their work circumstances are affected by the outbreak.
The government indicated last week that it would increase the payment after a number of industries were unexpectedly impacted and suffered losses.
The payments will be made to people who collect their payments at post offices and who are paid into a bank account.
More than 400,000 workers have already been affected by the pandemic, and the payment is available to employees and self-employed people who are unemployed or who have their hours of work reduced during the pandemic.
It includes people who have been put on part-time or casual work.
With reporting from Christina Finn.
