Government moves to introduce nationwide ban on smoky coal

A NATIONAL BAN on the sale and burning of smoky coal are among proposed new regulations announced by the Government today.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan announced the measure on the further regulation of solid fuel use for domestic home heating as part of a public consultation.

The smoky coal ban was first introduced to Dublin in 1990. It was later extended to other areas around the country, but there have been calls for a nationwide ban to be rolled out over the years.

The sale of other solid fuels like unseasoned wood or wet wood could also be banned, Ryan said today.

Under current regulations the sale, marketing, distribution and burning of bituminous (smoky) coal is not permitted in specific low smoke zones (LSZs) across the country.

These apply in cities and all towns with populations in excess of 10,000 people.

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications said today there should be measures to help people to move towards less polluting ways to heat their homes, and pointed to the commitments to a retrofitting programme for home insulation included in the Climate Action Plan.

“I am conscious that for some people burning solid fuel is the main or only way they have of heating their homes,” said Ryan.

“Our goal over the lifetime of this government is to provide support to retrofit many of these homes, but in the meantime we want to ensure they can be heated in a way that improves public health.”

More details on the public consultation can be found on the Department’s website.