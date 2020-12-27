#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 27 December 2020
Advertisement

Irish Government rejected request to stand bail for Birmingham Six months before they were released

State papers reveal that government officials were concerned that it would be embarrassing if the men’s convictions were upheld.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 7:28 AM
33 minutes ago 1,472 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5311281
The Birmingham Six after being released in March 1991
Image: PA
The Birmingham Six after being released in March 1991
The Birmingham Six after being released in March 1991
Image: PA

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT refused a request from the Birmingham Six to act as bail guarantors amid concerns it could prove embarrassing, state files reveal.

The previously top-secret papers outline the deliberations that took place within official circles in Dublin about the ask from the men’s high-profile solicitor Gareth Peirce.

Peirce made the request in late 1990 just months before the men finally walked free from prison after their convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal in London.

Bail was an option once the case had been referred to the Court of Appeal.

Paddy Hill, Gerry Hunter, John Walker, Hugh Callaghan, Richard McIlkenny and Billy Power served 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of murdering 21 people in the IRA pub bombings in Birmingham in 1974.

The exchanges between Peirce and a senior official in the Irish embassy in London and the official’s subsequent correspondence with high-ranking colleagues in Dublin are outlined in the papers released under the 30-year rule.

On November 21 1990, first secretary at the Irish embassy Paul Murray wrote to Dublin: “On the question of surety her (Peirce’s) request to the Government is for symbolic rather than practical reasons and I think that she may not push it.”

However, on December 10, Murray communicated that Peirce was seeking an “immediate decision” on the issue as she wanted to lodge bail papers the following day.

The next day, assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs Dermot Gallagher outlined the pros and cons of providing surety in a document that was stamped as read by Taoiseach Charles Haughey.

He said the arguments in favour were “largely political but also some humanitarian”.

“If the Government refused bail, and this became public, there would very likely be severe criticism of the decision, especially by the men themselves,” he wrote.

He noted Peirce’s contention that getting enough people to act as guarantors was difficult.

Setting out the arguments against providing bail, Gallagher wrote: “The Appeal Court, which is extremely sensitive about cases being referred to it by the Home Secretary, might see a decision by the Government to stand bail as an effort to put political pressure on it and might react negatively to the move.”

Outlining a second reason, he continued: “It could be embarrassing for the Government if (a) the Court refused to accept it as bailsperson, on the basis of some technicality or other; (b) the Court, having accepted the Government as bailsperson, refused to grant bail to the men; and (c) the Court, having granted bail with the Government acting as surety, decided to uphold some or all of the convictions.”

Related Reads

29.12.19 Irish officials were worried European leaders would refuse to attend meetings in hotels 
13.07.16 How Well do You Remember Reeling In The Years 1990?
06.12.13 In pictures: Mandela's Irish visits

Gallagher said while the move would not be without precedent, it would seem “odd”, particularly to “English public opinion”, if the Government was to provide bail in a case of “this gravity” involving six men who had been convicted of the “most serious crimes”.

In another paper written the same day, secretary to the government Dermot Nally stated “the effect of the precedent could be horrendous”.

Ultimately the government decided against standing bail.

A coded, top-secret communique from Gallagher to Irish ambassador in London Andrew O’Rourke told him to inform Peirce of the decision.

“In so doing the embassy will, I know, emphasise that, as always, the Government would wish to be as helpful as possible in every appropriate way with every aspect of the case,” he wrote.

He said Peirce should be told that the government believed it would not be legally allowed to stand bail.

“It would be legally impermissible for the Government to undertake the obligations of a bailsman or surety of an application for the bail before a British court in respect of persons over whom it has no jurisdiction or control,” he wrote.

In guidance to the ambassador, Gallagher explained that the government would be obliged to ensure anyone it provided bail for turned up for trial.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

While he said there was no reason to suggest any of the men would not show up, he stated: “The Government would have no effective steps indeed probably no steps as all open to it to satisfy this obligation in this case.”

In the event, no bail application was made on behalf of the men at the December preliminary hearing of the case.

Three months later, the men emerged from the Old Bailey as free men.

The newly published papers are contained in National Archives file reference number 2020/17/52.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie