Forensic accountant to put RTÉ records under microscope as focus of Govt reviews is revealed

MINISTER CATHERINE MARTIN has announced that the Government is launching two independent reviews into RTÉ, and appointing a forensic accountant to look through the broadcasters accounts.

Both the culture at the public broadcaster and its relationships with external contractors are to come under the microscope.

The Culture Minister said that RTÉ has “lost the trust of the people and of its own staff” following the “shattering” revelations that have come to light in the ongoing secret payments scandal, and that the job of the Government is to help “rebuild that trust”.

The reviews are to be independent, which will be conducted by two expert advisory committees “composed of experts in their field”.

Minister Catherine Martin announcing two reviews into RTE. The culture at the organisation will be reviewed by Prof Niamh Brennan, Dr Margaret Cullen and a third person.



Second review will look at how external contractors are dealt with. pic.twitter.com/YFJLICxuul — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) July 4, 2023

A salary cap for presenters could be a recommendation that comes out of the reviews, she stated at Government buildings today.

A forensic accountant is being appointed to examine “the books or other records of accounts at RTÉ in respect of any financial year or other period”.

“This will initially direct its focus on the barter account and address any other off-balance sheet accounts,” the Minister said.

Advertisement

Martin said that the first review will examine and make recommendations on the measures needed to build “stronger governance structures” at RTÉ, which will be overseen by professor Niamh Brennan, Dr Margaret Cullen and a third person who is still to be appointed.

The second review – which will look into how RTÉ contractors are engaged, the fees paid out to them and a number of “HR matters”- will be overseen by Brendan McGinty, Patricia King and a third person who is also still to be appointed.

“I expect to receive the final report within six months of the commencement of the examination, and interim reports will be submitted as required,” Martin said.

She added that Oireachtas committees are undertaking their own deliberations, and that the terms of reference of the independent reviews will be expanded to take into account any further revelations they uncover, as well as any new information that comes to light via the RTÉ commissioned Grant Thornton review.

When asked by reporters about whether Ryan Tubridy should appear before the Oireachtas committee hearing, the minister said said there should be cooperation with the committee.

Anyone that can “shed light” on the issues, should do so, said Martin.

She added that anyone involved “who can help bring transparency and accountability should make themselves available to the committee”.

The RTÉ secret payments scandal has been ongoing since it came to light that the broadcaster paid top billed presenter Ryan Tubridy €345,000 more than it had publicly disclosed.

With reporting by Christina Finn