THE GOVERNMENT IS scrapping its Green Paper on Disability Reform following criticism from politicians and activists.

The proposals in the paper included a new tiered system for Disability Allowance and would link level of payments to a determination on capacity to work and the nature of the disability.

It proposed recategorising people who are in receipt of the Disability Allowance as follows:

Level 1 would align with the State Pension. This rate is currently € 265.30 per week.

Level 2 would be €242.65.

Level 3 would be aligned with the current standard payment rate for Disability Allowance, which is €220.

Speaking at a rally last month, Senator Tom Clonan, a carer and long-time disability rights advocate, described the Green Paper as “Dickensian”, dividing people into “the deserving poor and the undeserving poor”.

The plans, disability activists said, were a “degrading and humiliating” value judgment that would give the impression that some people were falsifying the extent of their impairment or illness.

Some activists also said disabled people were excluded from work due to discrimination and that the tiered system would not foster increased employment.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said today that the proposals would not be implemented.

“I launched the consultation process on the Green Paper last September. Based on the feedback I have received to date, it is clear that there are significant concerns about the proposals,” Humphreys said in a statement.

“I have listened to these concerns and I am confirming today that the Green Paper proposals will not be implemented,” she said.

“Our new Taoiseach Simon Harris has placed a major focus on improving supports for people with disabilities by giving a voice to special education at the Cabinet table in Minister Naughton and also with the establishment of a new special Cabinet Committee on Disability,” the Minister added.

“As a Government, we now need to have a fresh look at how we can best support people with disabilities and I believe this will be best done on a whole-of-Government basis through the new Cabinet committee.”

A coalition group, Scrap the Green Paper, has welcomed the decision by Humohreys today.

“This will be a huge relief for disabled people and our loved ones all over Ireland,” Maryam Madini from Disability Power Ireland said.

Coalition co-founder Dr Margaret Kennedy said she is “ready and waiting” for discussions with Harris’s Government.

“The Green Paper would have devastated hundreds of lives and the government did not appear to be concerned,” Dr Kennedy said.

“With strength and solidarity young and older disabled people fought together against this grave injustice. Only a rights-based political focus will be accepted.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on disability Pauline Tully welcomed the decision today.

She said that while the current disability payments system is “not fit for purpose”, the Green Paper was “not the answer”.

“It would have exacerbated existing problems,” Tully said.

Includes reporting by Press Association