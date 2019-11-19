This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government to sign off on €3 billion National Broadband Plan today

The cabinet is meeting early this morning to facilitate signing off on the multi-billion euro plan.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 6:00 AM
14 minutes ago 189 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4896090
Image: Shutterstock/Casezy idea
Image: Shutterstock/Casezy idea

THE GOVERNMENT WILL sign off on the €3 billion National Broadband Plan contract at its weekly cabinet meeting today.

It comes after the European Commission granted state aid approval for the plan last week.

TheJournal.ie understands that the Cabinet will meet early this morning to facilitate the plan being signed off on ahead of an event to mark the occasion at a school in Wicklow later in the morning.

The plan, which has been beset by delays and setbacks, aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, and businesses in rural Ireland. 

“This will mean 1.1 million people, mainly living and working in rural Ireland will get access to high-speed broadband [and] will not be left behind,” a government source said.

National Broadband Ireland was awarded the contract for the project in May after a controversial bidding process which saw several leading bidders withdraw themselves from consideration.

It had been expected that a contract would be awarded last year but former communications minister Denis Naughten quit his post after revelations about a series of meetings with the head of the Granahan McCourt consortium David McCourt.

Granahan McCourt was the sole remaining bidder when it was granted preferred bidder status earlier this year.

The decision to sign off on the plan comes despite the Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure Robert Watt repeatedly urging the government not to proceed with the multi-billion euro project.

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie