Government to sign off on €3 billion National Broadband Plan today

THE GOVERNMENT WILL sign off on the €3 billion National Broadband Plan contract at its weekly cabinet meeting today.

It comes after the European Commission granted state aid approval for the plan last week.

TheJournal.ie understands that the Cabinet will meet early this morning to facilitate the plan being signed off on ahead of an event to mark the occasion at a school in Wicklow later in the morning.

The plan, which has been beset by delays and setbacks, aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, and businesses in rural Ireland.

“This will mean 1.1 million people, mainly living and working in rural Ireland will get access to high-speed broadband [and] will not be left behind,” a government source said.

National Broadband Ireland was awarded the contract for the project in May after a controversial bidding process which saw several leading bidders withdraw themselves from consideration.

It had been expected that a contract would be awarded last year but former communications minister Denis Naughten quit his post after revelations about a series of meetings with the head of the Granahan McCourt consortium David McCourt.

Granahan McCourt was the sole remaining bidder when it was granted preferred bidder status earlier this year.

The decision to sign off on the plan comes despite the Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure Robert Watt repeatedly urging the government not to proceed with the multi-billion euro project.

With reporting by Christina Finn