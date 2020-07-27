This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Very very big plan' - Government to unveil school reopening plan today

A planning document from the Department of Education will be brought to the cabinet today.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 27 Jul 2020, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 10,774 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160511
Image: RollingNews.ie/JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Image: RollingNews.ie/JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

THE GOVERNMENT IS expected to reveal plans to reopen all schools across the country today.

A planning document from the Department of Education will be brought to the cabinet today. 

Speaking on This Week yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that the plans being made are more about “investing rather than expense”.

“Getting our schools reopen again is fundamental to the wellbeing of children, for supporting families and also indirectly allow our economy to continue to reopen.”

This is going to be a very, very big plan.

As part of the reopening plan extra teachers, cleaning regimes and personal protective equipment will be brought in.

Plans are also being developed to assist schools when it comes to handling a case of Covid-19 in the school.

General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) John Boyle said that getting the schools back up and running in just a month is “a very big ask”.

“There’s a lot of work ahead for the next five weeks,” said Boyle, speaking on Morning Ireland.

“The plan is very very detailed and I’m happy that we worked it through and that people will return orderly and safely.”

Boyle does have concerns about the resource package that will be provided to schools, worried that money could run out within a number of weeks. He has asked that the government review the package at the end of September and later again during the budget.

It’s really important that the money that comes in today is reviewed at the end of September and if there’s a budget in October that we have a look at it to make sure that schools will stay open every single day from now until June next year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó’Ríordáin agreed with Boyle, questioning the timeline of unveiling the plans, saying it isn’t giving school staff enough time to prepare.

“We have left principals with a huge amount to do and only four weeks to do it,” said Ó’Ríordáin.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Education has said that the reopening plans must be definitive and comprehensive. 

“Parents, students, teachers, support staff and transport operators are, right now, completely in the dark as to what is happening to ensure all of these needs are met,” said Ó Laoghaire. 

-Additional reporting from PA

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie