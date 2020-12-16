#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Advertisement

Government's plan for ending Direct Provision delayed until February 2021

A White Paper on replacing the controversial system was due to be completed and submitted to Cabinet by late December.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 6:00 AM
8 minutes ago 94 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5300684
Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman.
Image: Sam Boal
Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman.
Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman.
Image: Sam Boal

THE GOVERNMENT’S PLAN for a phased end to Ireland’s Direct Provision system has been delayed until February 2021, Minister Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed. 

A White Paper on replacing the controversial system was due to be completed and submitted to Cabinet by late December. 

O’Gorman told TheJournal.ie that he has informed a number of migrant rights NGOs that the document will now not be completed until next year, despite a commitment in the Programme for Government that it would be finished by December 2020. 

“We’re close but we’re not there yet,” said O’Gorman. “So we’re looking at the second week of February for the publication of the report.”

O’Gorman said work on the report is at an “advanced stage” and said he believed it is “vital” that the report is not rushed. 

The delay comes after an Expert Advisory Group – chaired by former European Secretary General of the European Commission Dr Catherine Day -  said in October that Ireland’s current system of accommodating asylum seekers should end by 2023 and be replaced by a three-stage system of State-owned centres. 

Direct Provision was set up in 1999 in response to a sharp increase in the number of people seeking asylum in Ireland.

It has been repeatedly criticised due to the length of time people remain in centres while their asylum applications or appeals are processed, the conditions of centres as well as the psychological effects on those living in them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over €1 billion has been paid to private contractors and businesses since the system was established. 

Dr Day said in October that the current Direct Provision system is “reactive” and that people living in the system “bear the consequences” of its failures.

O’Gorman told TheJournal.ie that a Cabinet sub-committee recently met to discuss the White Paper’s progress and said the accommodation aspect of Direct Provision is “incredibly complex”. 

“We want to get this right. We’re not just tinkering around with the Direct Provision system. What we’ll be bringing with the White Paper will be transformative,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie