Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 16 August 2022
Advertisement

Govt liaising with insurance companies on cover for high-powered scooters and e-bikes

Insurance Ireland says it is unaware, at present, of any motor insurance products in Ireland designed for e-bikes and e-scooters.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 6:00 AM
16 minutes ago 436 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5836314
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOVERNMENT IS LIAISING with insurance companies on motor insurance cover that will be required for electric bikes and e-scooters that exceed a speed of 25km/h.

The Government’s Road Traffic and Roads Bill, which will regulate the use of e-scooters and e-bikes, is currently before the Oireachtas. 

A decision has been made to exempt vehicles that travel under 25km/h from tax, insurance, registration and licence requirements.

However, while e-scooters and pedal-assisted e-bikes that go no faster than 25km/h are treated the same as regular push bikes, high-powered bikes and scooters that can reach speeds higher than 25km/h will fall under the same category as mopeds and motorbikes.

That means they will be subject to the same rules – such as the requirement to have insurance. 

Junior Minister for Transport Hildegarde Naughten said in a recent parliamentary question to Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy that higher-powered e-bikes will be required to be registered, taxed and insured.

“Users will require a driver’s licence and the relevant rules of the road for mopeds and motorbikes will apply.

“This change will ensure that e-cyclists who do not wish to be capped at 25 km/h and prefer to opt for a more powerful model will have the necessary legal structures in place to do so, and that risks to vulnerable road users such as pedestrians are managed by removing these faster vehicles from pedestrianised zones and cycle lanes,” she said. 

“My officials are currently engaging with insurance industry representatives in relation to high-powered e-bikes,” she added. 

Despite the minister stating that high-powered electric bikes and e-scooters will require insurance, the group that represents insurance companies in Ireland has told The Journal that it is currently “unaware” of any motor insurance products in Ireland that are designed for e-bikes. 

No insurance products designed for e-bikes yet

“Insurance Ireland is unaware, at present, of any motor insurance products in Ireland designed for e-bikes, nor are we are aware of an appetite from the general public to purchase such a product,” it said.

While Insurance Ireland said it has liaised with Government on this issue, the group added that is “awaiting further clarification on the definition and scope of the use and range of e-bikes and e-scooters”. 

When asked how much insurance for an e-bike or scooter might be in the future under the new legislation, Insurance Ireland said “pricing is a matter for individual companies and competition law prevents us from commenting on future pricing in the market”.

The provisions in the new legislation will also create a new category of vehicle to be recognised in the Road Traffic Act 1961, called powered personal transporters or PPTs, which will include e-scooters.

Naughten said establishing this new category of vehicle will enable the Department of Transport to set out “appropriate technical and safety standards and rules for the safe use of e-scooters in regulations, without the same need for registration, licensing, insurance and taxation associated with mechanically propelled vehicles like cars, buses and trucks”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie