Eligibility for GP visit cards expanded for people aged up to 69 and children aged 8 and over

THE MINISTER FOR Health Stephen Donnelly has announced an expansion of GP Visit Card eligibility.

From next month, people aged up to 69 and parents of children aged 8 and up will be able to apply for a means-tested GP Visit Card online.

The means test assessment will consider a person’s or family’s circumstances, income and expenses in order to determine whether they are eligible for a card.

The online application system will open on a staggered basis in order to cope with demand. The first round of applications will open on 11 September and the second will open on 13 November.

People can apply on the HSE website.

Announcing the expansion in Finglas today, Donnelly said: “For the first time in the history of our State, over half the population will have access to free GP care.

“It’s been targeted very carefully based on median income, and then universality for children. There are a lot of families out there who up until now have not qualified for a medical card, they haven’t qualified for the GP card, and they really can’t afford the fees,” he said.

He said people feel that they “have not had the choice to go to the GP” due to the cost involved, adding that “that is not something we want to see”.

“We want to see everyone able to access their doctor or their local nurse in a GP practice when they need it or when their child needs it, and that really is the group of people that this is focused on.”

Registration for free GP care for children aged six and seven opened earlier this month. Children under 6 years of age have been eligible for GP Visit Cards since 2015.

Donnelly also said that he will not be pushing for further expansion of free GP care in the upcoming Budget.

He said he believes the Government has “pushed that as far as it can be pushed” without creating problems with accessing services for patients.

The free care scheme has been controversial with GP groups. Earlier this year, the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) warned that if more people become medical card holders, they will struggle to get an appointment.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said the Government had committed to an expansion of the service for children under 12, but said that it did not have a commitment up to the median income.

“We’re doing some of the journey up to the under 12s, that is still government policy, so six and sevens obviously in the last few weeks, and then an additional 430,000 up to the median income,” he said.

“The GPS raised very legitimate concerns in terms of making sure that patients could get access, and the capacity of general practice to absorb this extra demand, which inevitably will follow.

“So I believe that we have pushed that as far as it can be pushed without creating other problems for all of the other patients in terms of access… I’m not anticipating nor will I be asking government for a further expansion in this coming Budget.”