215,000 people become eligible for free GP care from today

THE MINISTER OF Health has announced that an additional 215,000 people are now eligible to apply for a GP visit card from today.

This cohort is made up of people aged between 8 and 69, who will qualify on a means tested basis, as the financial thresholds for qualifying have been increased.

The weekly income threshold for a single person living alone increased from €304 to €361 in the first phase, and will now increase to €418.

The weekly threshold for a single person living with family will now be €373, and the threshold for a couple with or without dependents, and one parent families, will increase to €607.

These increases are part of a Government plan to bring free GP care to almost an additional 500,000 people.

This expansion scheme is being rolled out following a landmark agreement between the Department, the HSE, and the Irish Medical Organisation that was signed in early July.

People can apply for a Free GP card online. The means tested GP visit card covers doctors visits, and out of hours urgent GP care. Chronic illnesses, disabilities, and a person’s personal circumstances are supposed to be taken into consideration when people’s applications are being approved or refused.

Children under 8 and people aged 70 and over are automatically entitled to a card.

Minister Donnelly said that today marks a significant step forward in achieving “affordable healthcare for all”.

“Removing the cost barrier to visiting their GP gives them better access to health care and supports their health and wellbeing,” he added.