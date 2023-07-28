Heritage body loses appeal to remove promotional banners from GPO

A HERITAGE BODY has lost an appeal to try and prevent the use of large signs being displayed on the GPO in Dublin to promote a 1916 visitor centre.

An Post has secured approval to continue to hang two large banners from the O’Connell Street building to advertise its flagship 1916 exhibition, despite objections from Dublin Civic Trust which claimed the “garish” objects have “a degrading impact” on an internationally-renowned civic building.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision of Dublin City Council to allow An Post to retain 6.5 metre high banners draped from the portico of the landmark building on O’Connell Street to advertise its GPO Witness History museum.

However, the grant of permission is for another temporary period of 18 months, rather than the three years sought by An Post.

The council’s ruling had been appealed by Dublin Civic Trust, which claimed the banners diminished the cultural and civic dignity of the GPO and the historic design character of the O’Connell Street Area.

An Post claims the banners, which were first installed in August 2020, are necessary to raise awareness of the €10m tourist attraction which was formally opened in March 2016 as part of the centenary commemorations of the Easter Rising.

The company said they were put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic which had left the museum operating under difficult conditions for over two years due to national lockdowns.

Visitor numbers in its first year of operation in 2016 totalled 160,833 but had already declined to 80,000 by 2019 before the impact of the pandemic.

An Post reported visitor numbers of 46,834 last year which was 59% of its pre-pandemic levels.

The company claimed the number of visitors to the museum would have been even lower but for the banners.

An Post warned that such declining numbers would not sustain the museum which is required to cover its operating costs.

“It is apparent that there is a need to continue to provide good signage immediately outside the GPO, indicating the Witness History exhibition to build back visitor numbers,” said An Post.

The company said footfall on O’Connell Street was still more than 20% below 2019 levels which was greater than other parts of the city, while it also expressed concern about a deterioration in “the security environment” of the area.

It pointed out that the situation was not helped by the low level of economic activity on the city’s main thoroughfare compared to 20 years ago.

However, Dublin Civic Trust claimed the banners severely affect the enjoyment of the GPO which it described as one of Ireland’s most important neoclassical public buildings and a protected structure of national significance.

The charity, which was established to protect the city’s architectural heritage, said the GPO was “a masterpiece of classical design and a masterstroke of urban theatre” by Ireland’s leading early 19th century architect, Francis Johnston.

However, it claimed the banners had a serious, negative impact on the special character of the GPO.

It argued that classical buildings were architectural artworks which needed to be treated differently by the planning system.

Dublin Civic Trust, which was supported by An Taisce, also claimed An Post had not provided any evidence to show the banners were even needed, while claiming tourists now used online guides and reviews to identify cultural attractions.

“Banners for permanent museums do not attract ‘passing trade’ and should not be used in historic building contexts,” said the trust’s chief executive, Graham Hickey.

He noted that previous banners were only replaced shortly before the latest planning application after Dublin Civic Trust had protested about their “embarrassingly dirty and soiled state” last summer.

The trust acknowledged that the museum itself makes an important contribution to the cultural enrichment of the city.

However, it also criticised Dublin City Council for “blatantly disregarding” its own policies by undermining the status of a protected structure.

An Post also unsuccessfully appealed the council’s decision not to grant its permission for the banner for a further period of three years.

In its ruling, An Bord Pleanála said the signs would not detract significantly from the character and setting of the landmark protected structure or the O’Connell Street Architectural Conservation Area.

The board was also satisfied that the banners would not seriously injure the visual amenity of the area or other nearby properties, subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions.

In reaching its decision, the board said it had taken into consideration the limited nature and scale of the development and particularly the specific nature and purpose of the banners to advertise the Witness History Visitor Centre which highlights the cultural, historical and social special interest of the GPO.

A planning inspector with An Bord Pleanála also acknowledged that the banner had been “sympathetically and sensitively designed.”

Among the conditions imposed by the board is the requirement to remove the signs for any formal State commemoration services which feature the GPO.

An Post is also required to employ a conservation expert to ensure the building is protected during any works relating to the installation, maintenance and removal of the banners.