This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GPs will now facilitate people who are not registered with practice and have Covid-19 symptoms

There are now a total of 292 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 7,054 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5049531
Image: Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson
Image: Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson

GENERAL PRACTITIONERS WILL now facilitate people who are not normally registered with a practice if they develop Covid-19 symptoms, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) have said. 

There are now a total of 292 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

In an address to the nation last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this emergency is likely to go on well beyond 29 March, adding that “it could go on for months into the summer”. 

As the crisis is expected to worsen in the weeks ahead, the IMO and ICGP have said they recognise that there are members of the public who are not registered with a GP and who may be concerned as to what to do if they develop symptoms. 

“General Practice is the first point of contact for patients with symptoms and in these extraordinarily challenging times GPs will facilitate those people who are not normally registered with the practice,” the organisations said. 

The IMO and ICGP added that GPs have been dealing with large volumes of patient calls over the past week and they are continuing to ask people to be patient. 

In most cases, people will be asked for their details and will then receive a callback, the organisations said. They are asking that people do not make multiple calls to the practice.  

They also noted that while there is no charge for Covid-19 triage, people will need to provide details to GPs, including name, address, date of birth, symptoms, underlying health conditions and PPSN. People are being asked to have these details ready before calling a GP.

Related Reads

17.03.20 Cabinet approves emergency Covid-19 legislation ahead of Thursday's Dáil sitting
17.03.20 Patients seeking advice on Covid-19 from GPs will not have to pay

“Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and not wait to contact a GP. Please stay at home, and stay separate from other household members,” the IMO and ICGP said. 

“GPs, like all frontline healthcare workers, are dedicated and committed to the national efforts in relation to Covid-19. We are grateful for the public’s co-operation at this time, and we asked that they continue to be supportive and patient in the weeks ahead,” they said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie