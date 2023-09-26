Garda group: Crisis talks meeting with Commissioner was 'waste of time'

A GARDA RANK and file representative said a meeting his group held today with the Garda Commissioner was a “complete waste of time” as they failed to reach agreement on the ongoing rosters dispute.

Ronan Slevin, the General Secretary of the Garda Representative Association has launched a stinging attack on Drew Harris.

The GRA met with Commissioner Drew Harris today to discuss potential solutions to the dispute ahead of a special delegate conference tomorrow in Kilkenny.

The two options presented by the Commissioner were to escalate the matter to the Workplace Relations Commission or to engage in a process known as Internal National Discussions, which is set out formally under Garda Internal Dispute Resolution Procedures.

“This afternoon’s meeting with the Garda Commissioner was in my view a complete waste of time and I now feel that the GRA’s relationship with him is in many ways irreparable,” Slevin said.

“Two weeks ago our membership sent a clear message when almost 99% of those balloted voted No Confidence in his leadership. Sadly, any talks since then to try and repair this damage have failed which completely vindicates the result of this ballot.

“Yesterday we formally wrote to the Commissioner requesting once again that the date for the changing of our roster of the 6 November is removed or deferred to ensure that our members won’t have to change their working patterns twice in a short space of time,” he added.

Advertisement

Slevin said that the GRA gave a commitment that they would enter talks in “good faith” and would “actively” try to find a solution.

“However, the Commissioner has simply told us today that he is not for moving on the November 6th deadline and that, in his words, ‘the roster will change on that date’.

“It is our view that the Commissioner has now invited conflict and it will be up to our delegates at tomorrow’s specially convened conference to chart the direction of the actions to follow,” he added.

Gardaí at present work a four-on-four-off roster which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Drew Harris has said he will introduced a revised roster of six-days-on four days off in November regardless of opposition from the GRA.

This week’s meetings follow last week’s overwhelming no confidence vote in the Commissioner from the rank-and-file policing body – with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout backing the motion.

A statement this evening from An Garda Síochána said that the final decision on the next steps in the roster dispute had not been made as yet.

“As part of long-standing efforts by all parties to get collective agreement on a new roster, the Garda management side and the four Garda Associations met again today.

“A final decision regarding next steps has not been made. All parties have asked to consider possible next steps. A further meeting has been scheduled for Thursday.”