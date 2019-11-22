This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man found guilty of murdering British backpacker in New Zealand

The 27-year-old man strangled the Essex woman and buried her body in a forested area outside Auckland.

By Press Association Friday 22 Nov 2019, 7:01 AM
10 minutes ago 816 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4901666
File photo. Grace Millane.
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/PA Images
File photo. Grace Millane.
File photo. Grace Millane.
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/PA Images

A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been found guilty of the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane whose body was found buried in a suitcase in New Zealand, local media has reported.

The young woman from Wickford, Essex, was strangled by a man she had met on dating site Tinder and with whom she spent several hours drinking in the centre of Auckland on 1 December 2018.

The pair returned to his apartment and Millane was killed either that night or in the early hours of the next morning – the date of her 22nd birthday.

The jury of seven women and five men returned a unanimous verdict after just five hours deliberation at Auckland High Court.

The Crown successfully argued the man, whose name is subject to a suppression order, strangled her and shoved her body inside a suitcase before burying her in a forested area outside Auckland.

She was assumed missing and her father, David Millane, flew to New Zealand as local authorities spent a week searching until her body was found by police.

Millane and Grace’s mother, Gillian Millane, wept after the verdict was delivered, as did several jurors.

The Millanes held hands as they left the court, with Millane telling reporters the verdict would be welcomed by all of Grace’s family and friends.

“It will not reduce the pain and suffering we have had to endure over the past year,” he said.

“Grace was taken in the most brutal fashion a year ago and our lives have been ripped apart.

“Grace was our sunshine and she will be missed forever.”

The defence had claimed the death was accidental and occurred during rough sexual intercourse.

The court had been told Millane had an interest in BDSM, with a previous sexual partner testifying they had used safe words and physical tapping to indicate when physical pressure became overwhelming.

During the trial, the jurors heard from forensic experts who examined the accused’s apartment for blood stains as well as Millane’s body after her death.

They were also shown footage of the woman and the defendant drinking at various bars throughout Auckland and kissing before they returned to his apartment.

Video footage from the elevator of her exiting on the third floor marked the last recorded time Millane was seen alive.

Police officers said phone data showed the killer had used Google to browse websites for large duffel bags, suitcases and car hire after Millane died.

The defendant’s phone was also used to search for “flesh-eating birds” and “are there vultures in New Zealand?”.

Records showed the defendant had searched online for “the hottest fire”, “large bags near me” and “Waitakere Ranges”.

On Friday, the killer was remanded to custody until his sentencing on 21 February 2020.

He faces life in prison with a minimum of 10 years without parole, though the judge can increase the latter period.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie