Gardaí identify two suspects over €250k worth of graffiti damage to Dart carriages

GARDAÍ SAY THEY have identified two men they believe have been carrying out a campaign of graffiti attacks on the Dart line which has cost Irish Rail upwards of €250k.

As part of ‘Operation Saul’ – the garda response to crime on the nation’s public transport networks, officers in the DMR North Division have been coordinating investigations across three divisions in relation to two suspects for what they have described as “large scale graffiti on Irish Rail trains and property”.

Over the course of nearly a year, gardaí said they have identified two main suspects they believe are “major contributors to these incidents of graffiti tags”.

It has been estimated that the two men may have caused over €250k worth of damage over the course of three years.

Earlier this year, a man was arrested and questioned at Clontarf Garda

station in relation to 11 separate incidents of criminal damage as well as an alleged assault incident on a train driver.

All of these incidents have occurred along the train line between Store Street and Drogheda including incidents in the Clontarf District.

Gardaí said a file will be submitted to the (DPP) this week in relation to this suspect. The DPP will then decide if there is enough evidence to charge the man with a crime and bring the man to court.

Efforts are ongoing in relation to locating a second suspect, who is also believed to operate in Barcelona and the Netherlands. Arising from follow up investigations, undertaken and proactive operations, Irish Rail report that incidence of graffiti have reduced significantly since the two suspects were identified.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said those committing offences such as these are putting their own safety at serious risk. He also said that members of Irish Rail staff have built up comprehensive files on graffiti and criminal incidents which occur on the line.

He said: “Iarnród Éireann has worked jointly with An Garda Síochána to address the issue of criminal damage from graffiti. Many graffiti damage incidents also includes the criminal offence of trespass which places persons engaging in this criminal activity at high risk of injury to themselves and others.

“Iarnród Éireann has built up an extensive database on criminal damage (graffiti) incidents and works closely with An Garda Síochána in identifying persistent offenders. These graffiti attacks are highly organised by both Irish and overseas groups who regularly visit Ireland and join local groups in planning a graffiti attack.

These groups are well organised and a lot of planning in advance of the graffiti attacks take place.

“These damaged train sets require to be taken out of service which immediately impacts on passenger service schedules including delays and cancellations. The highly specialised sprays used in the attacks are damaging to the environment and require specialist disposal.”