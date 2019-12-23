This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 23 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City Council boss wants 'Grafton Quarter' sign replaced next Christmas after public outcry

“‘Grafton Quarter’ has no Christmas feel to it and nothing to do with Dublin’s Grafton Street of old,” one person said.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 23 Dec 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,456 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4938964

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL said it wants Grafton Street’s ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ sign re-installed next Christmas after recent controversy over this year’s ‘Grafton Quarter’ lights. 

The ‘Grafton Quarter’ Christmas sign was selected and erected by Dublin Business Improvement District (BID) – a business improvement organisation funded by a business rates levy and marketed as DublinTown – which defended its decision.

The lights were switched on on 12 November. The following day, many people took to Twitter to express their dismay about the apparent “re-brand” of the area. 

A spokesperson for DublinTown told TheJournal.ie in mid-November that businesses around the area were in favour of the ‘Grafton Quarter’ Christmas lights and noted that in 2014 Dublin City Council published a report titled ‘Grafton Street Quarter’ ahead of public realm improvements.

Emails released under Freedom of Information, however, show that DCC Chief Executive Owen Keegan replied to one Dubliner who was “annoyed” about the controversial sign saying that DCC will be “pursuing” the matter with DublinTown. 

“Oceans of change” are happening across Dublin at the moment, wrote one man, who took his daughter to see the Christmas lights on Grafton Street only to be “let down” by the new sign. 

Keegan replied: “My understanding is that the change in sign was done without the agreement or support of the City Council.

“On pursuing the matter we were advised that the ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ sign was no longer functioning and could not be erected this year,” said Keegan. 

“The City Council’s preference is that a ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ sign be erected at this location next year and we will be pursuing this matter with DublinTown.”

After the ‘Grafton Quarter’ sign was lit, Local Councillors called for the sign to be removed. 

Said Labour Councillor Rebecca Moynihan last month: “You don’t need to put in lights that it’s ‘The Grafton Quarter’ because it’s not. It’s well-known to Dubliners as Grafton Street. There’s no such thing as ‘Grafton Quarter’.”

In recent years, attempts to re-name or re-brand parts of Dublin City have come in for criticism. 

In 2006, Dublin City Council revealed a €2.6 billion plan for Dublin’s Liberties – a cultural and commercial quarter set to be re-branded SoHo or ‘South of Heuston Street’. 

In 2016, a marketing campaign, website and social-media profiles were launched, coining a new moniker for Dublin’s South Inner City – “SOBO” or South of Beckett O’Casey. 

After a barrage of social media complaints about the ‘Grafton Quarter’ sign, a number of people took the time to personally write to Dublin City Council to express their opinion. 

“I’d like to complain and show my displeasure…that a monstrosity of a thing that has no Christmas feel to it,” replaced the old ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ sign, one member of the public said in an email on 17 November. 

“‘Grafton Quarter’ has no Christmas feeling to it and has nothing to do with Dublin’s Grafton Street of old,” they said. “Whoever made the decision to do this obviously never consulted the people.”

Related Read

13.11.19 'There's no such thing as the Grafton Quarter': Councillors hit out at this year's Christmas lights

Another person wrote they were “disgusted” with the new sign and called on Dublin City Council to “intervene” while one person complained about the Irish language being dropped from Dublin’s Christmas lights. 

“It has no place in our Capital City,” another wrote, adding “it has to go” while a visitor to city said they were “beyond disappointed” with the new wording. 

A spokesperson for DublinTown told TheJournal.ie: “The Christmas shopping season is a crucial time of year for all businesses in Ireland and our Christmas lights this year are aimed at showing people that there is more than just Grafton Street itself to enjoy, with many shops, restaurants and pubs in the surrounding streets to visit also.

“We believe that it is important to promote the entire district including Grafton Street and its surrounding streets during the Christmas period.

“This year’s lights were rejuvenated given that bulbs have a limited lifespan,” they said. 

“It is important to note that there is still Irish language lights on display and that we will review all Christmas lighting and signage, as we do each year for 2020 and beyond. 

“Where additional Irish language signage is commissioned, we will ensure that the wording on the display is grammatically correct. The correct wording should read ‘Nollaig Shona Daoibh’ to reflect that it is plural.”

A plebiscite of businesses is held every five years to determine if DublinTown should continue. In 2017, the vote in favour of retaining DublinTown was carried by 54% of businesses.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie