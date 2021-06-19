Man taken to hospital after assault on Dublin's Grafton Street

A MAN IS receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries this evening after an assault in Dublin city centre.
Gardaí said they are investigating an alleged assault which took place near St Stephen’s Green at around 6pm.
“A man in his late teens was taken to St James’ Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment,” a spokesperson said.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
