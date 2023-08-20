Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 20 August 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Assault
Man hospitalised after stabbing on Grafton Street
One man was arrested after the incident this morning.
17.0k
41
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an assault on Grafton Street this morning and have arrested a man aged in his 30s.

The incident is understood to have been a stabbing.

The man was taken to a Garda Station in Dublin City Centre where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A man aged in his 30s was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
41
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     