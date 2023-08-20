Man hospitalised after stabbing on Grafton Street

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an assault on Grafton Street this morning and have arrested a man aged in his 30s.

The incident is understood to have been a stabbing.

The man was taken to a Garda Station in Dublin City Centre where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A man aged in his 30s was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.