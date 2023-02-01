Special Detective Unit gardaí arrest prominent anti-refugee protester after garda threat video

GARDAÍ ATTACHED TO the Special Detective Unit this morning carried out an arrest of a prominent anti-refugee agitator ahead of a planned protest in Finglas, Dublin tonight.

Graham Carey has developed a following for his views on Ireland’s immigration and housing policies. He has posted about his attendance at some of the recent protests against the housing of refugees in Dublin.

The Finglas man, who is in his 30s, was this morning arrested by elite gardaí who had been investigating his activities, including threats made against members of An Garda Síochana in videos posted online.

The Journal understands one video he made in which he claimed that protesters would “go through” a garda station made up part of the garda investigation into whether a criminal offence had occurred.

Gardaí confirmed a man had been arrested under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act.

A spokesperson said: “A man in his 30s has been arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State act 1939 at a South Dublin Garda station. An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment.”

No charges have been brought.