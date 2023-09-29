Man charged with incitement to hatred with online posts about refugees to face trial

A DUBLIN MAN charged with incitement to hatred with online posts about refugees is to face a Circuit Court trial.

Graham Carey (40) of Dunsink Drive, Finglas, Dublin, appeared before Judge John O’Leary today at Blanchardstown District Court.

An investigation by the Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU) led to him being charged in February with an offence under section two of the Prohibition of the Incitement to Hatred Act.

It is alleged that on 30 January, at a place unknown within the State, he distributed, showed, or played a recording of visual images or sounds to stir up hatred.

SDU Detective Sergeant Eamon Hoey told the court today that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that Carey, who remains on bail with restrictions on social media use, is to face trial on indictment.

This means the case will go forward to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Judge O’Leary ordered Carey, who still hasn’t entered a plea, to appear again on 14 November to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

Advertisement

At an earlier procedural hearing, the SDU officer alleged the lorry driver “posted a video on social media where he made allegations against migrants, that why they were here to rape women and children”.

The accused immediately interjected to deny the allegation and claim he was referring to “undocumented migrants”, adding that refugees were welcome.

At his first hearing in February, Detective Sergeant Hoey said Carey replied to the charge: “In hindsight, it won’t be happening again; I will be taking a different approach going forward”.

His bond was set at €200, and he was also ordered to reside at his address, not apply for travel documents, and obey a 9pm – 7am curfew.

He was also ordered not to organise or participate in gatherings and protests in person or online or post or record videos on any social media platform.

He was barred from social media because it was a “complex issue”, but that condition was later adjusted to let him use it for work purposes only.

He was also ordered to provide gardai with a contact number for his new phone, which had “to be a button phone”. The bail terms also included an order “to stay away from all centres and locations housing refugees”.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.