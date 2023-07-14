Anti-migrant protester allegedly posted video online saying refugees were 'here to rape'

A DUBLIN MAN charged with inciting hatred allegedly posted a social media video saying refugees “were here to rape women and children”, a judge heard today.

Graham Carey, 39, of Dunsink Drive, Finglas, Dublin, interjected from the dock during a procedural hearing at Blanchardstown District Court to deny the allegation and claim he was speaking about “undocumented migrants” only.

Following an investigation by the Garda Special Detective Unit, he was charged in February with an offence under section two of the Prohibition of the Incitement to Hatred Act.

It is alleged that on 30 January, at a place unknown within the State, Carey distributed, showed, or played a recording of visual images or sounds to stir up hatred.

He was granted bail on 3 February with a list of conditions, including a ban on using social media and an order for him to stay away from all refugee centres.

The truck-driver faced his fourth hearing when he appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court today.

His case was listed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, which will set out whether the matter should remain in the District Court or go forward to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Garda detective Sergeant Eamon Hoey said those powers were still unavailable and sought a six-week adjournment of the case.

The judge acceded to a request from defence counsel Ciaran MacLoughlin to mark the case peremptory against the State, meaning the directions must be available by the next date.

MacLoughlin also asked the court to consider amending one of his client’s bail terms, which allowed him to use the messaging app WhatsApp solely for work purposes.

He said Carey had asked to be allowed to join a family group on the app because he has been missing out on important family occasions such as communions or confirmations.

“All kinds of family stuff,” said Carey, who has still to indicate a plea.

Before ruling on that request, the judge asked Detective Sergeant Hoey for details about the allegation against Carey.

The garda alleged that the accused “posted a video on social media where he made allegations against migrants, that they were here to rape women and children”.

At that stage, the accused, who stood throughout the hearing, spoke up and disputed the evidence, saying that the video was referring to “undocumented migrants”.

“I was talking about undocumented migrants that have been brought into my area,” he told the court, adding that he believed refugees were welcome but not the undocumented.

The judge refused to alter the bail terms and ordered the accused to appear again on 29 September.

Last month, the court rejected a defence plea for the social media ban to be lifted. Carey’s barrister had argued that it was tantamount to a person accused of shoplifting not being allowed to go shopping; he submitted that it was “a step too far” because social media was an intricate part of life.

The judge noted from the garda that the allegation related to online postings on social media. The officer agreed to Carey being allowed to use WhatsApp for work purposes only. Legal aid was granted earlier.

At his first hearing in February, the garda said Carey’s reply to the charge was: “In hindsight, it won’t be happening again; I will be taking a different approach going forward”.

His bond was set at €200, and he was also ordered to reside at his address, not apply for travel documents, and obey a curfew from 9pm until 7am.

Carey was also ordered not to organise or participate in gatherings and protests in person or online, or to post or record videos on any social media platform.

He was barred from social media because it was a “complex issue”.

Carey had to provide gardaí with a contact number for his new phone, which had “to be a button phone”.

The bail terms also included an order “to stay away from all centres and locations housing refugees”.

