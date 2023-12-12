Dublin man dies fighting in Ukraine, who previously served in Iraq with US military

A DUBLIN MAN (45) has been killed while fighting with the Ukrainian Army in Donetsk.

Graham Dale from Raheny in north Dublin also served in the US military in the past, including a seven year stint in Iraq.

He was killed on Friday. The immediate circumstances surrounding his death are not yet clear.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of his case and is providing “consular assistance” to the man’s family.

A spokesperson for the Department further said that “as with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases”.

Graham Dale also wrote a book with Neil Fetherstonhaugh about his experiences in the US Marine Corps called The Green Marine, An Irishman’s War in Iraq.

In the book he spoke openly about his experiences of PTSD following his service.