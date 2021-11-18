Top EU court to deliver opinion in Graham Dwyer's case against the Irish State

THE COURT OF Justice of the EU (CJEU) will this morning deliver an advisory opinion related to a case being taken by convicted murderer Graham Dwyer.

The opinion comes after arguments were delivered in the Luxembourg-based court in September.

Ahead of the final ruling of the CJEU, the court’s Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona will today deliver an opinion with regards to the case.

The Advocate General hears all the evidence presented to the court and is tasked with presenting an impartial non-binding opinion.

A number of judgements and opinions, including in the Dwyer case, are due to be delivered from 9.30am local time (8.30am Irish time).

Dwyer pleaded not guilty to the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara but was convicted in 2015 and was sentenced to life in prison.

The former architect has launched a case against the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Communications claiming that data gathered from his phone should not have been used at his trial.

The metadata, which was generated by Dwyer’s work phone, placed the device at specific places at particular times and dates.

The admissibility of this evidence will not be decided by the CJEU but by Ireland’s Supreme Court.

Ahead of that decision however, the Supreme Court was obliged to refer a number of questions to the European court because the case relates to European law, specifically data retention.

In total six questions, which are each quite technical, have been referred by the Supreme Court to the CJEU.

The include whether a system of universal retention of certain types of metadata for a fixed period of time is never permissible irrespective of how robust any regime for allowing access to such data may be.

The issue of the proportionality of any such retention system is also to be considered.

The decisions on these questions could have significant implications for criminal investigations across the EU. They may or may not have a bearing on whether the Supreme Court rules in favour or against Dwyer as part of his case against Irish authorities.

High Court

In 2018, the High Court found that sections of Ireland’s retention laws concerning information generated by telephones contravene EU law.

This decision came following Dwyer’s challenge but the ruling has been appealed by the State to the Supreme Court.

The use of the data, Dwyer claimed, was unconstitutional and breached his rights under the EU Charter and the European Convention on Human Rights, including his right to privacy.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) found in 2014 that the 2006 EU directive was invalid and this position was further strengthened in subsequent rulings by that court in 2016.

Lawyers for Dwyer therefore claim that the 2011 Act suffered from the same flaws identified by the ECJ.

If it is determined that Irish laws are also invalid, one question that arises is whether the judgement applies retrospectively and therefore applies to Dwyer’s case, or to future cases only.

The Supreme Court has previously said that the 2018 High Court ruling in favour of Dwyer should only apply to future cases.