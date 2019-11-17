Meath star Graham Geraghty's GAA medals stolen in burglary

Geraghty was one of the stars of Meath GAA.

Geraghty was one of the stars of Meath GAA.

MEATH GAA STAR Graham Geraghty is appealing for the return of a “lifetime of memories” after six Leinster championship medals were stolen from his home on Friday night.

Geraghty, who dominated Meath football throughout the 1990s and the 2000s and captained his county to All-Ireland success, is offering a reward for the return of the medals.

It’s understood that the burglary occurred between 9.30pm and 12.30am on Friday evening at his home in Higginstown, Athboy.

Gardaí confirmed that a burglary in the Higginstown area and that they are investigating.

In a Facebook post, his wife Amanda said that it took “blood, sweat and tears” to win the medals.

Calling them a “lifetime of memories”, she asked for the medals to be returned.

“We will gladly give you what the cash for gold shops will give you for them and more,” she said.

Geraghty was the captain when Meath won the All-Ireland in 1999 against Cork, while he also enjoyed All-Ireland championship success with his county at under-21 and minor level.

The former player, who represented Ireland in the International Rules series, also unsuccessfully contested the 2007 general election for Fine Gael.

Geraghty retired from inter-county football in 2012.