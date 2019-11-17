This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 17 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meath star Graham Geraghty's GAA medals stolen in burglary

The medals were stolen on Friday evening.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 4:33 PM
35 minutes ago 4,838 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4895000
Geraghty was one of the stars of Meath GAA.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Geraghty was one of the stars of Meath GAA.
Geraghty was one of the stars of Meath GAA.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MEATH GAA STAR Graham Geraghty is appealing for the return of a “lifetime of memories” after six Leinster championship medals were stolen from his home on Friday night. 

Geraghty, who dominated Meath football throughout the 1990s and the 2000s and captained his county to All-Ireland success, is offering a reward for the return of the medals. 

It’s understood that the burglary occurred between 9.30pm and 12.30am on Friday evening at his home in Higginstown, Athboy. 

Gardaí confirmed that a burglary in the Higginstown area and that they are investigating. 

In a Facebook post, his wife Amanda said that it took “blood, sweat and tears” to win the medals. 

Calling them a “lifetime of memories”, she asked for the medals to be returned. 

“We will gladly give you what the cash for gold shops will give you for them and more,” she said. 

Geraghty was the captain when Meath won the All-Ireland in 1999 against Cork, while he also enjoyed All-Ireland championship success with his county at under-21 and minor level. 

The former player, who represented Ireland in the International Rules series, also unsuccessfully contested the 2007 general election for Fine Gael. 

Geraghty retired from inter-county football in 2012. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie