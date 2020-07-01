Grandfather sent for trial accused of manslaughter of 10-month-old grandson

A 54-YEAR-OLD MAN accused of killing his infant grandson, who allegedly suffered a fatal injury while he was babysitting, has been sent forward for trial.

Sean Wang, who was 10 months old, died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin on 15 August 2019 where he had been in intensive care for two days.

His grandfather Chan Teng Wang, a Chinese national with an address at Melville Rise, Finglas, Dublin 11, was charged on 8 May with manslaughter.

Bail was set in his own bond of €100 with an independent surety of €5,000.

He appeared at Blanchardstown District Court today when he was served with a book of evidence. The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment.

Judge Gerard Jones agreed to make a return for trial order, sending Wang’s case forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on 24 July.

The accused came to Ireland last year to live with his son, and his family.

His solicitor Tracy Horan has said Wang denies the charge.

Horan has told an earlier bail hearing that her client has said from the start the child died from a fall and his family accepted that.

The defence case is it was an accident and a UK-based pathologist’s report has been obtained, she said.

Detective Garda Siobhan Tolan had told the district court the deceased, Sean Wang, was 10 months old and the grandson of the accused.

She said the baby boy was in the care of his grandfather at his home in Finglas. The baby’s parents were out with friends at the time.

It was alleged at 00.38 on the morning of 13 August 2019, “baby Sean arrived at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest”.

He was accompanied by his parents. Medical staff performed CPR 40 times after which a heartbeat was detected.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit where he lost his fight for life two days later, Detective Garda Tolan had said.

