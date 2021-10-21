#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 21 October 2021
Financial services firm Grant Thornton to create 1,000 new roles over three years

The new roles are aimed at both experienced and graduate hires.

By Adam Daly Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 1:42 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GRANT THORNTON IRELAND has announced plans to create 1,000 new jobs over the next three years.

The financial services firm announced plans today to hire new staff across its seven offices around Ireland – Cork, Galway, Limerick, Longford, Kildare, Belfast, and Dublin.

Recruitment began last month for the roles on Grant Thornton’s tax team which it plans to double the size from 170 to 340 by 2024.

Other new positions will be available across all GTI’s business units including actuarial, audit, corporate finance, and advisory as well as in specialist areas such as insurance, sustainability, financial services and digital transformation.

“We pride ourselves in going beyond to ensure the highest quality of service to our clients and we know this is because of the exceptional and wide-ranging level of experience our people bring to the table,” GTI managing partner Michael McAteer said.

“We also know the importance of flexibility, opportunity and promotion, and work-life balance, and we have installed an extensive Future of Work framework across the firm with these pillars at the core.”

The new roles are aimed at both experienced and graduate hires but GTI will also be advertising opportunities to fill operational roles including in human resources, marketing, and risk and compliance. 

Adam Daly
