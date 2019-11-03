Iconic leather jacket and trousers worn in Grease sell for more than €350k

Olivia Newton-John with her new Madame Tussauds Wax Figure at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.

THE TIGHT BLACK trousers and leather jacket sported by Olivia Newton-John in Grease have been sold for more than €350,000.

They were among 500 lots which went under the hammer in Beverly Hills, with the proceeds of the sale of the clothes going to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

The combo were sported by Sandy in the hit 1978 film for its final number of You’re The One That I Want, with the jacket selling for €217,000 and the trousers for €145,000.

The items went under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions, with a poster signed by Grease stars Newton-John, John Travolta and other cast members going for €57,000 and a Pink Ladies jacket given to the British-born singer fetched €44,500, 25 times its estimate.

Both buyers of the trousers and jacket wish to remain anonymous, though the buyer of the jacket told Darren Julien: “I’m proud to be the owner of this incredible piece of pop culture history.”