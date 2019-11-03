This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Iconic leather jacket and trousers worn in Grease sell for more than €350k

They were among 500 lots which went under the hammer in Beverly Hills.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 5:20 PM
2,094 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4877658
Olivia Newton-John with her new Madame Tussauds Wax Figure at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.
Image: AJM
Olivia Newton-John with her new Madame Tussauds Wax Figure at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.
Olivia Newton-John with her new Madame Tussauds Wax Figure at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.
Image: AJM

THE TIGHT BLACK trousers and leather jacket sported by Olivia Newton-John in Grease have been sold for more than €350,000.

They were among 500 lots which went under the hammer in Beverly Hills, with the proceeds of the sale of the clothes going to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

The combo were sported by Sandy in the hit 1978 film for its final number of You’re The One That I Want, with the jacket selling for €217,000 and the trousers for €145,000.

The items went under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions, with a poster signed by Grease stars Newton-John, John Travolta and other cast members going for €57,000 and a Pink Ladies jacket given to the British-born singer fetched €44,500, 25 times its estimate.

Both buyers of the trousers and jacket wish to remain anonymous, though the buyer of the jacket told Darren Julien: “I’m proud to be the owner of this incredible piece of pop culture history.”

Press Association

