Poll: Will you watch the Great British Bake Off this year?
The first episode of this year’s Great British Bake Off aired on Channel 4 last night.
ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER batch of bakers. 

The first episode of this year’s Great British Bake Off aired on Channel 4 last night. 

A contestant will be eliminated each week by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Alison Hammond has joined Noel Fielding to host the show for the first time. 

Unfortunately, there’s no Irish contestants on the show this year. 

So, today we want to know… Will you watch the Great British Bake Off this year?


Poll Results:

No  (735)
Yes (477)
I watched the first episode but I won't keep watching (25)



Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
