Funeral details announced for Dublin teenagers who died in Greece

THE FUNERAL DETAILS have been announced for two young Dublin students who died in Greece.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall had recently finished their Leaving Cert exams and had been on a holiday to the island of Ios, where a large amount of south Dublin students had also travelled for a break.

Funeral masses will take place for both early next week.

Both students attended St Michael’s College in D4 where they were remembered at two prayer services yesterday.

Andrew O’Donnell, who had recently turned 18, was reported missing on Friday night, and his body was later located in a rocky area outside the island’s main town on Sunday morning.

Max Wall is understood to have been transported to a hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead later on Sunday.

His funeral mass will take place on Monday next in The Church of the Sacred Heart Donnybrook at 11am, follow by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park.

For those who cannot attend Max’s Funeral Mass, you may view it live by a Donnybrook parish stream here.

His death notice describes how “The world has lost a little colour” with his passing, leaving an immense sadness with his family and friends.

It added that his parents Niall and Fiona have been left with “unimaginable grief” as they cope with the “sudden and tragic passing of our beloved Max who was taken from us far too soon”.

“Max, with a larger than life personality brought great joy to the lives of his family and friends and everyone he came in contact with,” it added.

“During his short time, he faced numerous challenges that he bore with great courage and bravery and always remained his most positive sunny fun filled self.”

Andrew O’Donnell’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday 12 July at 11am in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, followed by a private family cremation. The mass can viewed live here.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Andrew who departed from this world far too soon,” the notice said.

“Andrew passed away unexpectedly leaving behind a void that can never be filled.”

The youngster possessed a “vibrant spirit, a kind heart, and a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days”, with a passion for sports also recognised by anyone who knew him.

Andrew O’Donnell’s parent Bebhinn and Gavin have been dealt with “inexpressible” sorrow following his passing, it added, along with his wider circle of family and friends.