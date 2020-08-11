This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government says Greece remains on Green List, despite 'second wave' of outbreak

The country has seen a recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 1:39 PM
15 minutes ago 1,752 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5172878
Visitors wearing face masks on the Greek island of Poros.
Image: Marios Lolos/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Visitors wearing face masks on the Greek island of Poros.
Visitors wearing face masks on the Greek island of Poros.
Image: Marios Lolos/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE GOVERNMENT HAS said that Greece remains on the green list, despite the country entering a ‘second wave’ of Covid-19.

The country has been a recent spike in cases of the virus, with 203 new cases reported on Sunday. 

Another 126 infections were announced yesterday. 

The government here said that there would be no immediate change to the green list, which sets out the countries and territories people can travel from into Ireland without restricting their movements for 14 days. 

A spokesperson from the Department of the Taoiseach said that the “list of overseas destinations with ‘normal precautions’ advice is kept under constant review”.

“We continue to advise people that the safest thing they can do, in terms of their own health and the health of the country, is to stay in Ireland,” they said. 

Related Reads

24.07.20 Leo Varadkar on the green list: 'It may not be simple but it is very straightforward'
22.07.20 Explainer: What does the new 'green list' mean for foreign travel?

Officials in Greece have blamed the increase in cases on overcrowding in clubs and social events. The civil protection agency last week made masks compulsory in all indoor public areas.

The country had initially handled the first outbreak of Covid-19 well, but the rise in case numbers has prompted Greek officials to warn that transmission of the virus is growing to dangerous levels. 

Gkikas Magiorkinis, assistant professor of hygiene and epidemiology at Athens university, told the Guardian yesterday that “Greece has formally entered a second wave of the epidemic. This is the point that we could win or lose the battle”. 

Earlier this month, Malta, Cyprus, Gibraltar, San Marino and Monaco were all dropped from the green list following a rise in Covid-19 cases. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie