#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

Greece urged to reform immigration detention system and stop migrant pushbacks

A damning report found that migrants were held in conditions that could amount to inhuman treatment.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 3:47 PM
9 minutes ago 363 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5272167
Refugees in a camp on the Greek island of Samos.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Refugees in a camp on the Greek island of Samos.
Refugees in a camp on the Greek island of Samos.
Image: DPA/PA Images

GREECE IS BEING urged to change its approach to immigration detention and stop the practice of returning migrants to Turkey in a new report by the Council of Europe.

The report, released today by the European rights body’s anti-torture committee, found that the conditions of detention in which migrants were held in facilities in the Evros region and on the island of Samos could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment.

During an ad hoc visit to Greece in March, the committee found that migrants were held in overcrowded detention centres with poor ventilation, broken toilets and insufficient cleaning materials.

The situation was exacerbated by inadequate food supplies and no access to outdoor daily exercise. Migrants were also not provided with clear information about their situation.

The anti-torture committee said that families, unaccompanied children and other vulnerable persons – including pregnant women and people with physical or mental health illnesses – were being detained in “appalling conditions with no appropriate support”.

The report also highlights that the watchdog again received consistent and credible allegations of migrants being pushed back across the border to Turkey. It urged Greek authorities to prevent such pushbacks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Concerns were also raised about the Greek Coast Guard preventing boats carrying migrants from reaching any Greek island and it refers to a number of allegations by migrants that they had been ill treated by members of the police and the Coast Guard.

The committee called upon Greek authorities to take vigorous steps to stamp out ill-treatment of detained migrants by the police. It also called for an end to the detention of families and unaccompanied children in police establishments. 

Greece’s national police service said that the alleged practice of pushbacks to Turkey is unsubstantiated and completely wrong. It provided the committee with information on the steps being taken to improve the conditions of detention for migrants. 

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie