Tuesday 2 November 2021
Tighter restrictions announced for non-vaccinated in Greece as daily cases surge

The new measures come in this weekend.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Nov 2021
Image: Shutterstock/TravelerFL
GREEK HEALTH OFFICIALS have announced tighter measures for non-vaccinated people and heavier fines for non-compliance in response to a surge in cases of Covid-19.

From Saturday 6 November, anyone who has not been vaccinated against the virus will need to provide a negative test before they can enter public buildings, shops and banks, the health ministry announced today.

Workers in both the public and private sectors will have to provide negative tests twice a week, at their own expense.

The fines levied against shops and restaurants which fail to respect the measures imposed by the government have been doubled to €5,000.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said, “Our main weapon against the pandemic is the vaccine.”

He added that any vaccinated person who had their last dose more than six months ago should get a booster shot.

According to figures from the health ministry, 63 per cent of the population has been vaccinated. However, the country announced a record of 6,700 new cases and 59 deaths from the virus today.

The country’s death toll from the Covid stands at just over 16,000.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

