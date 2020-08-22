This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 August, 2020
Villages evacuated as over 100 firefighters battle wildfire in Greece's Mani peninsula

Greece annually grapples wildfires during the dry summer season.

By AFP Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 6:30 PM
56 minutes ago 4,360 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5183051
Mani peninsula, Greece
Image: Shutterstock/Andreas G. Karelias
Mani peninsula, Greece
Mani peninsula, Greece
Image: Shutterstock/Andreas G. Karelias

MORE THAN 100 hundred firefighters are battling a wildfire that broke out in Greece’s southern Mani peninsula, prompting several village evacuations.

The fire department said 103 firefighters with 24 fire engines and 15 aircraft had been deployed to the forest of Langadia, in the Peloponnese peninsula of Mani.

Five villages were evacuated as a precaution, though communities were not believed to be in immediate danger.

Greece annually grapples wildfires during the dry summer season, with strong winds and temperatures frequently exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

Two years ago, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mati near Athens in Greece’s worst fire disaster.

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Read next:

