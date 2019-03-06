This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Grace period' for those driving to the Republic who don't have Green Card, but you'll still need one if driving to the North

The government is working on a bilateral arrangement between the EU and the UK, but that has yet to be agreed.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 7,505 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4526528
Dáil told that confusion still reigns over the green card drivers need post-Brexit.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Dáil told that confusion still reigns over the green card drivers need post-Brexit.
Dáil told that confusion still reigns over the green card drivers need post-Brexit.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said today that those based in the North but travelling by car over the border to the south will not need a green card. 

The Taoiseach said he understands that there are concerns around the issue of green cards, adding that the vast majority of those with motor insurance will be covered if they driving over the border.

However, he added that drivers will need to prove they have insurance in the form of a green card.

Speaking about drivers from the North who are travelling to the south, he clarified there will be a “grace period” in effect post-Brexit. 

In January, motorists were told they would require an insurance Green Card to drive in Northern Ireland and the UK in the event of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal. 

Last month, green card forms and electronic application templates have been issued to insurance providers by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) in preparation for a potential no-deal Brexit. 

The MIBI has advised motorists who plan on driving in Northern Ireland and the UK immediately after 29 March to begin applying for their green cards in case a no-deal scenario materialises. 

Those who plan on travelling after that period have been advised to contact their insurance company or broker one month in advance of their expected travel date.

Currently, Irish-registered vehicles that travel within the EU are covered by the terms of the EU Motor Insurance Directive. However, a no-deal Brexit would see the UK withdraw from this directive, meaning Irish motorists will require a Green Card to travel there.

‘Asleep at the wheel’

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty today called on the Taoiseach to directly intervene in the situation, accusing Transport Minister Shane Ross of being “asleep at the wheel” in relation to drivers needing green cards to travel over the border after Brexit. 

Doherty said confusions continue to reign as people are unaware of the consequences of not applying for the card, stating that people are concerned about their insurance not being recognised in the North, and cars being impounded if stopped. 

The Donegal deputy questioned how the transport minister allowed the situation to get where it is today just a couple of weeks away from 29 March. 

He added that some countries outside of the EU, have arrangements in place where such green cards are not required.

Doherty asked why such a deal wasn’t already in place for Northern Ireland, stating that due diligence on the issue should have been done months ago, and not left to the last minute. 

Bilateral arrangement needed

He said the government is continuing in its work in a bid to get an arrangement bilaterally between the EU and the UK, but that has yet to be agreed.

Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers said the government needs to provide assurances to people as to what might happen and what drivers need after the drive over the border post 29 March. 

Ross “needs to get his act together,” said Chambers, who said the transport minister should be less concerned about the passage of his judicial appointments Bill and more concerned with the “bread and butter” work of his own department. 

Speaking about whether her party had been briefed about what will happen to the border if there is a no-deal scenario, Chambers said the government have been far from transparent on the issue. 

Chambers said the Tánaiste has said the government is not planning for a hard border, adding that the most Simon Coveney has stretched to is suggesting the border would be somewhere in the sea.

“He really hasn’t provided more detail than that,” she added. 

The “best insight” given by government on the border issue was when a private conversation was recorded between Ross and Coveney at a press briefing.

The Tánaiste was recorded as telling the transport minister “we don’t want to be the government that introduce a border on this island” and Ross replied, “well, I just didn’t know what to say”. 

She said that suggests there is a “Cabinet within the Cabinet” where not all ministers are being briefed on the contingency plans for the border. 

However, she said it is not credible to suggest that the Tánaiste and the Taosieach have not had the conversation about what would happen in a no-deal scenario, though she doubts there are any discoverable notes written down on paper. 

Christina Finn
