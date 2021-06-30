#Open journalism No news is bad news

Green cards will no longer be needed for UK registered vehicles to drive lawfully in Ireland

The exact date is to be announced in the coming days.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 10:03 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Pompaem Gogh
Image: Shutterstock/Pompaem Gogh

GREEN CARDS WILL no longer be required for UK registered motor vehicles, including those from the North, travelling to the Republic of Ireland or any other EU country.

A green card is an internationally recognised insurance document which demonstrates to law enforcement agencies that valid motor insurance is in place.

Due to Brexit, all UK registered vehicles are legally required to carry the card if they visit another EU country.

In advance of Brexit, the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) had secured agreement from the UK Department of Transport that valid Irish insurance discs would be accepted as proof of insurance for Irish registered vehicles.

This meant that the card was not required for Irish registered vehicles going to the North or Great Britain.

The European Commission announced that it has agreed to fix a date under article 8 (2) of the EU Motor Insurance Directive to admit the UK in the green card free circulation zone.

This will facilitate motor vehicles registered in the North or other parts of the UK travelling to EU countries without the necessity of a green card once more.

The exact date for when the new measures will take effect is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Garreth MacNamee
