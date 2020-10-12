#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 12 October 2020
Advertisement

The Green List is now empty and all arriving passengers should restrict their movements

The updated list comes into effect from today.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 12 Oct 2020, 6:45 AM
5 minutes ago 85 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5228957
A notice for arriving passengers at Dublin Airport.
Image: PA Images
A notice for arriving passengers at Dublin Airport.
A notice for arriving passengers at Dublin Airport.
Image: PA Images

FROM TODAY, PASSENGERS arriving into this country from anywhere will be asked to restrict their movements for 14 days.

This is because the Department of Foreign Affairs’ updated Green List has kicked in, and it has no countries on it.

Until midnight this morning Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein were on the Green List but, based on the latest epidemiological data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), these countries have now been removed.

When the Green List was instituted, the DFA outlined that countries would make the list only if they had Covid-19 incidence rates of less than 25 per 100,000 over the past 14 days. 

As a second wave of the coronavirus began to sweep across Europe, fewer and fewer counties had a low enough rate to qualify to be on the Green List.

Speaking this week, Transport Minister Éamon Ryan said that the Green List is no longer working because no countries with direct flights to Ireland qualify.

Related Read

08.10.20 Explainer: There are now zero countries on the Green List - so how did that happen?

As an effective replacement for the Green List, the government has signalled its intention to join the EU-wide traffic light system for travel. The system may be agreed at EU level tomorrow but the government has said that it may take some time for Ireland to align with it completely.  

As well as being asked to restrict their movements, people arriving into Ireland are legally required to complete a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form.

It was revealed last week that five people were referred to Garda immigration officials for refusing to fill out the forms

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie