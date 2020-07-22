Simon Coveney accepts green list 'confusion' but says advice is now 'simple and clear'

FOLLOWING THE PUBLICATION of the government’s travel ‘green list’ last night, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said “the safest thing to do is not to travel abroad”.

The list contains 15 countries and territories people can travel to and return from without having to restrict their movements upon arriving in Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Coveney said he can “accept that there has been confusion” over the matter but that a decision has now been made, adding that government advice is now “simple and clear”.

“It is important to say that the travel advice has changed in relation to countries that are on this so-called ‘green list’, but the overall message from government is that the safest thing to do is to stay at home. That’s a very clear message,” Coveney said.

But it is important for people who are traveling, and many people are making the decision to travel, we’d rather they weren’t but they are, about 50,000 people a week. It’s important that those people have clear information in relation to risk levels, that impacts on travel insurance and other decisions that they need to make.

Speaking further about travel insurance, Coveney said that insurance companies “will make decisions on the basis of the official travel advice”.

He noted that the official travel advice for the 15 countries has now been changed on the Department of Foreign Affairs website to make clear they do not represent a higher risk than Ireland.

Italy is on the green list and France is not. Source: DFA.ie

Speaking about the inclusion of territories like Gibraltar and Monaco on the green list and the fact that travellers may have to move through ‘red list’ countries to reach them, Coveney said it is not a concern if people are merely transiting through an airport.

“If you’re transiting through an airport and we’ve checked this with the World Health Organization, our Minister for Health spoke to Mike Ryan, who’s a senior figure in the World Health Organization, and they don’t have a significant concern at all with transit airports,” Coveney said.

If you’re flying through an airport onto another destination, it’s the destination that you’re heading to or the destination that you originate from that determines whether you are effectively on the so-called green list or not.

Speaking earlier this month, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that from a public health point of view, “mandatory quarantine would be a desirable measure”.

This advice has been repeated by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Coveney said that the government has “considered it seriously” but that “we don’t regard it as an approach that makes sense from an Irish perspective”.

The minister said that international travel into Ireland has nonetheless fallen “dramatically” in recent months.

“One of the things that we will have in place in the next few weeks, is we will have random testing in our airports for people coming from non-green list countries,” Coveney added.

We will have testing facilities available in airports for people who may have symptoms of Covid-19 coming through the airport and the airport may have concern about that. So, there are things we can do to constantly improve our protocols and management of risk linked to international travel.

Speaking yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested that the publication of a green list could be interpreted as ‘mixed messaging’ from the government.

Asked about these comments by his party leader, Coveney said he accepted “there has been some confusion in the last number of days”.

Appearing on Newstalk Breakfast, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan was also asked about that intervention by the Tánaiste and whether or not the ‘green list’ moniker was appropriate.

“If we didn’t apply any assessment of other countries’ risk, and if as is said Covid continues for a longer period of time, then we have a difficult issue. We do have to manage as an island how we connect with the rest of the world,” he said.

“For those who are traveling to countries with high incidence of Covid, we do have to make sure that those people do restrict their movements when they come back.”